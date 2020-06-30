South Wales: You know how morals and principles take a backseat when it comes to your own family? Even if they are wrong, it’s extremely difficult to take a stand and oppose them. However, a South Wales couple did the unthinkable when they found out that their son has committed a heinous crime and made sure he was punished for it. Also Read - Terrifying Ordeal: 2 Adivasi Women Hide in Karnataka Forest For a Month After Being Confined, Beaten & Raped

Jonathan Evans and his wife were shocked to discover that their 18-year-old son had raped a female student after reading his apology text to the victim two months later. He got away with the crime because she never made a formal complaint.

Though they were horrified, they took the painful decision of doing the right thing. They confronted their son, took him to the police, and made him confess to the crime.

His father Jonathan Evans told The Sun: “I wanted him to tell the truth, he had to do the right thing and admit his guilt. It’s been difficult for all of us and it’s caused quite a few arguments. We just hope he spends his time inside getting some qualifications.”

According to reports, Jack Evans was 17 at the time of rape but became an adult before he was charged with raping the woman. He has now been sentenced to two years of imprisonment by the court.