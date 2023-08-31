Home

Chandrayaan-3: Karnataka Parents Name Newborns ‘Vikram’, ‘Pragyan’ To Celebrate India’s Moon Mission

Couples in Karnataka have named their newborns Vikram and Pragyan to celebrate the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Karnataka Parents Name Newborns ‘Vikram’, ‘Pragyan’ To Celebrate India’s Moon Mission. | Photo: (Representational Image) Pixabay

Karnataka: Two couples from Karnataka state have chosen to name their newborns in honour of the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s success. The parents, inspired by the mission’s achievements, named their babies ‘Vikram’ and ‘Pragyan’, after the lander and rover that softly landed on the Moon on August 23. Despite the fact that the babies were born prior to the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the parents wanted to commemorate the historic event by renaming their newborns. Balappa and Nagamma named their baby boy Vikram, who was born on July 28, while Ningappa and Shivamma named their baby girl Pragyan, born on August 14. The naming ceremony for both babies took place on August 24, the day after ISRO announced the success of the lunar mission.

Similarly, in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, several newborns were named ‘Chandrayaan’ by their parents in celebration of the achievement. On Wednesday evening, four babies, three boys, and a girl were born in the Kendrapara district hospital and were named Chandrayaan.

“It was a double delight. Our baby was born a few minutes after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. We have decided to name the child after the lunar mission,” said Pravat Mallick, father of one of those four babies.

The local tradition is to name a baby on the 21st day of the birth after a puja.

Mallick’s wife, Ranu who hailed from Aripada village, also plans to name her newborn son after India’s moon mission – Chandrayaan. She is thinking of “Chandra” or “Luna” as alternatives, reflecting the moon’s essence in each name’s meaning.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Following a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, named ‘Vikram’, successfully landed on the unexplored lunar South Pole on August 23 evening. This achievement solidified India’s position as the pioneering nation to achieve this feat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru directly from Greece and met the team of scientists behind the ambitious and now victorious moon mission – Chandrayaan-3. He became emotional while interacting with the scientists involved in the mission.

“India is on the Moon. We have our national pride placed on the Moon,” PM Modi said while speaking at the command centre of the Indian Space Research in Bengaluru. The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is an extraordinary moment in the history of India’s space programme. Not only Indians but people across the globe who believe in science, who see the future and are dedicated to humanity, are filled with enthusiasm,” he said.

Now, after the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission, India is sending its spacecraft to the Sun. The Aditya L1 spacecraft will be launched from Sriharikota’s Second Launch Pad on September 2. As per the Indian space agency, the Aditya-L1 mission is the first space-based observatory-class Indian solar mission to study the Sun. It will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system.

