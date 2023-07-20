Home

Parents Scold Girl For Mobile Phone Overuse, She Jumps Into Waterfall: Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Disturbing Viral Video: What is the value of life and what can trigger that intense desire to turn one’s face? The answers to both these questions are as enigmatic as they can be.

How, and why, have people in recent times start to take life so casually that one can jump from the top of a 90-foot waterfall, and that too over a reason as insignificant as being scolded by parents for using the mobile phone?

This is what happened in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar where a girl did the same and for the same reason. The act has been captured on camera and the video is going viral.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED

Girl jumps into Chitrakote Waterfalls in Chhattisgarh after scolded by parents for using mobile.

Spending too much time on the smartphone can have an adverse effect on children’s physical and mental health.

Help your children break away from overreliance on smartphones. pic.twitter.com/nMCjRajrb2 — Sushree sangita dash (@Sushree_journo) July 19, 2023

The video is shared on Twitter by Sushree sangita dash @Sushree_journo with the caption: “Girl jumps into Chitrakote Waterfalls in Chhattisgarh after scolded by parents for using mobile. Spending too much time on the smartphone can have an adverse effect on children’s physical and mental health. Help your children break away from overreliance on smartphones”.

It is further reported that the exact location of the incident is the Chitrakote Waterfalls in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar. The girl jumped from such a height because her parents scolded her for using the mobile phone. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

But fortunately, she survived and emerged a few metres away.

It is said that after she reached the falls, she wandered aimlessly for a while before taking making her way to the edge of the waterfall. The people present there noticed her and pleaded with her to hold back but she did not listen to them.

Chitrakote Waterfall, located 38 km from Jagdalpur in Bastar on the river Indravati, are also called “mini Niagara Falls” by the locals.

The police were informed and after conducting an investigation learned that the girl was scolded by her parents for using the mobile phone due to which she took the extreme step. Finally, she was handed over to the family.

