Mumbai: A week after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a violent clash-off with China in Ladakh’s Galwan valley, tributes are still pouring in for our Bravehearts from all corners of the country. Also Read - Gujarat is 'Culturally Backward', Tweets Ramachandra Guha; Paresh Rawal Slams Him & Calls Him 'Gutless Guha'

Amid these tensions, veteran actor and ex-MP, Paresh Rawal posted a heartfelt message on Twitter to show his patriotism and love for the armed forces. In a tweet, he suggested that we should start calling the Indian Army and police officers ‘heroes’ so that our next generation will know the actual meaning of ‘real heroes’.

He also wrote that the word ‘actors’, whom we commonly refer to as ‘heroes’ should be replaced with the word ‘entertainers’.

“We Should Start Calling Actors As ”Entertainers” And Our Army and Police As ”Heroes” for Our Next Generation To Know The Actual Meaning Of Real Heroes !!!” the actor-politician tweeted.

We Should Start Calling Actors As 'Entertainers' And Our Army & Police As 'Heroes' for Our Next Generation To Know The Actual Meaning Of Real Heroes !!! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 23, 2020

The tweet has gone viral, with more than 33K retweets at the time of writing this story. Many supported his thought and some also added doctors for the ‘heroes’ category:

Truly said👏👏 People should wake up and realise the reality and unfollow these useless film celebrities #FIRForSushantUnder302 #Covid19India — Prasad (@itsme_PRASADG) June 23, 2020

Exactly. Film actors are naqli heroes (on celluloid). Real heroes are our army & police! — Jyotsna (@PplOfIndia) June 23, 2020

And we should understand the different between Bollywood STARS and ACTORS too 😑😑😑😑 — Raghav (@PM_postman) June 23, 2020

100% agree

Army, police and doctors are Heros But Paresh raval is also a hero

Not entertainer 👍 — Heman soni (@Heman_Soni00) June 23, 2020

Very true

Also,I wish that our heroes, our soldiers should get all the facilities and the luxury which the otherwise actors are gtng, who's always arrogant and piling up money like nothing,Scamming ppl in the name of charity.The system should change!! hopefully, it'll one day. — Anusha S (@sanushabhisha) June 23, 2020

There is huge difference between a hero and an actor,

actors are only reel life Hero not Real life . — Priya Singh 🇮🇳 (@priyaaarajput) June 23, 2020

And when you get sick where would you go? To the heroes? And they would treat you?

Shame that you look down on doc when they are trying their best to save millions of lives all over the world!! — Amal Korah (@the_outspoken_A) June 23, 2020

What do you think?