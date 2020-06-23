Mumbai: A week after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a violent clash-off with China in Ladakh’s Galwan valley, tributes are still pouring in for our Bravehearts from all corners of the country. Also Read - Gujarat is 'Culturally Backward', Tweets Ramachandra Guha; Paresh Rawal Slams Him & Calls Him 'Gutless Guha'
Amid these tensions, veteran actor and ex-MP, Paresh Rawal posted a heartfelt message on Twitter to show his patriotism and love for the armed forces. In a tweet, he suggested that we should start calling the Indian Army and police officers ‘heroes’ so that our next generation will know the actual meaning of ‘real heroes’.
He also wrote that the word ‘actors’, whom we commonly refer to as ‘heroes’ should be replaced with the word ‘entertainers’.
“We Should Start Calling Actors As ”Entertainers” And Our Army and Police As ”Heroes” for Our Next Generation To Know The Actual Meaning Of Real Heroes !!!” the actor-politician tweeted.
The tweet has gone viral, with more than 33K retweets at the time of writing this story. Many supported his thought and some also added doctors for the ‘heroes’ category:
