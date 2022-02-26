New Delhi: The Eiffel Tower in Paris lit up with the colours of the Ukranian national flag in the wake of Russia attack. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the Eiffel Tower was lit up in blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, news agency Reuters reported.Also Read - Anonymous Hacker Group Declares Cyber War Against Russia, Takes Down Govt Websites

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said France and its European allies did everything to try to head off the attack on Ukraine. He said that they will show no weakness in their response.

In a televised address, Macron said Russia's attack is a turning point in European history and as a result there will be profound consequences for our continent and changes in our lives. He said that to this act of war, we will reply without weakness, we will reply calmly and in a determined and united manner. We have tried everything to avoid this war but it is here and we are ready, Macron said.

Macron said that sanctions will be proportionate to Russia’s military operations, targeting its economy and its energy sector. Macron said, “We will show no weakness. We will take all measures necessary to defend the sovereignty and stability of our European allies.”