Paris: With the threat of COVID-19 still looming over us, many businesses and organisations are coming up with creative ways to make social events safe for their visitors. On the lines of the same, Paris has now launched the idea of a floating movie theatre, where people can watch movies in socially distant electric boats! Also Read - Eiffel Tower in Paris Re-opens to Visitors After Three-month Closure Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Yes! The “Cinéma sur l’Eau” (Cinema on the water) will be held on July 18 to celebrate the start of Paris Plages, an annual city-run program wherein temporary beaches are created in the city during the summer.

There will be a total of 38 boats with each accommodating two to 6 people and strict social distancing practice will be ensured. Parisians can enter a raffle for those seats till July 15.

"For the launch of Paris Plages 2020, a film session on water is organized on the Bassin de la Villette on July 18. It is a first in Paris. Spectators will be seated on 38 small boats. There are 150 places. Registration is free and begins on July 7." https://t.co/5boTfyvFlq — Cinema-will-be-back Guru (@patrickvons) July 7, 2020

Apart from the viewers on the boat, 150 people might also be allowed to watch the movie from deckchairs on dry land.

Two movies namely “A Corona Story,” a short film about the pandemic and “Le Grand Bain,” a 2018 French comedy are set to be screened.

A translated description of the event on the Que Faire Paris website reads; “Notice to moviegoers! You may have the chance to participate in the first cinema on water which will take place on July 18 for the opening of Paris Plages. On the program: a free film projection from a boat on the Bassin de la Villette. An unusual cinema experience that marks the opening of the summer season.”