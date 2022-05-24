New Delhi: Now, tell honestly, how would you feel if you realise that your much-loved car, costing around Rs 2.5 crores is missing or maybe stolen? You will certainly start a mad search for your vehicle using every possible entity and agency.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Spread Love on New York Streets, Visit Her Fav Eatery - See Viral Pics

Well, something similar happened in New York, America, where a doctor's Lamborghini car, valued at about Rs 2 crore and 48 lakh rupees ($320000) went missing from the parking.

The case is like this, a parking attendant very conveniently picked up a luxurious expensive Lamborghini car from the parking lot without the permission of the car owner and went on a joy drive of a different kind, and after driving it around for about 5 hours, parked it at the same spot from where he had picked it up.

The Lamborghini belongs to celebrity physician Dr Mikhail Varshavski who parked it outside the Hudson Yards building and went to his house at night. Later in the night, the security guard saw that the parking attendant is driving away with the car a video of which has also surfaced.

The purported car theft came to light when people came to collect their cars, but the attendant was nowhere to be found following which the CCTV footage was scanned. However, the attendant returned after about five hours and Dr Mikhail was informed.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) checked the car’s license plate which revealed that the Lamborghini had been moving around the entire New York City. However, the Police in their statement said that no case has been registered in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that Dr Mikhail Varshavski had been selected as ‘Sexiest Doctor Alive of 2015’ by People magazine. He has more than 44 lakh followers on Instagram and more than 94 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

The incident reportedly took place in the first week of May.