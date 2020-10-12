New Delhi: Amid fake TRP manipulation racket by several news broadcasters, Parle Products and Bajaj have decided not to advertise on news channels that are broadcasting ‘toxic and aggressive content’. Also Read - Mumbai Police Busts Fake TRP Scam: Why Does TRP Matter to TV Channels? All You Need to Know

According to a LiveMint report, senior category head of Parle, Krishnarao Buddha said that the “company will refuse to advertise on news channels which are toxic or involved in the alleged TRP scam”.

“We are exploring possibilities wherein other advertisers can come together and sort of put a restraint on their advertising spends on news channels, so that there is some sort of a clear signal to all the news channels, that they better change their content,” Krishnarao Buddha was quoted as saying.

Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj, who is managing director of Bajaj Auto, also declared that his company has blacklisted 3 news channels for endorsing toxic content.

Parle Products has decided not to advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic aggressive content. These channels are not the kinds that the company wants to put money into as it does not favour its target consumer. It's time more companies join the lead of Bajaj and Parle. pic.twitter.com/LNXr9ytmBF — Indian Civil Liberties Union (@ICLU_Ind) October 11, 2020

Soon after the decision, many hailed the decision and called it a much-needed step. Since Monday afternoon, #ParleG has been trending on Twitter with netizens hailing the brand for being “socially responsible.”

MAD RESECT FOR #ParleG It has decided not to advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic aggressive content. How nice it would be if more companies would start thinking about the country and stop funding this as$hole media Let's hit them where it hurts G for Genius 👍 pic.twitter.com/MTqrmW3caj — What is this behavior Anoooooooooooop 🙄 (@theexwhogothot) October 12, 2020

Although Parle Products, the maker of Parle G biscuits, has not been active on TV due to covid, its senior category head Krishnarao Buddha said the company will not advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic content.

What are your thoughts on this?#ParleG pic.twitter.com/6nJduSCAzB — Latika (@latika_lalal) October 12, 2020

Let me endorse #ParleG and Platina as socially responsible brands! https://t.co/wi93lqNP0J — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) October 12, 2020

Well Done #ParleG 👏🏻 I will enjoy my favorite biscuits even more now😂😀 https://t.co/Is2plLVyUp — Shree Speaks (@StayingReal0511) October 12, 2020

Last week, the Mumbai Police claimed to have busted a major TRP manipulation scheme by at least three TV channels, including Republic TV. Mumbai Police alleged that households were paid to keep channels switched on the entire day and boost the TRPs for certain channels.

Owners of two Marathi channels have been arrested for manipulating viewership ratings

Notably, TRP or target rating point is a metric used in marketing and advertising agencies to ensure that their content reaches the relevant audience.