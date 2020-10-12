New Delhi: Amid fake TRP manipulation racket by several news broadcasters, Parle Products and Bajaj have decided not to advertise on news channels that are broadcasting ‘toxic and aggressive content’. Also Read - Mumbai Police Busts Fake TRP Scam: Why Does TRP Matter to TV Channels? All You Need to Know
According to a LiveMint report, senior category head of Parle, Krishnarao Buddha said that the “company will refuse to advertise on news channels which are toxic or involved in the alleged TRP scam”.
“We are exploring possibilities wherein other advertisers can come together and sort of put a restraint on their advertising spends on news channels, so that there is some sort of a clear signal to all the news channels, that they better change their content,” Krishnarao Buddha was quoted as saying.
Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj, who is managing director of Bajaj Auto, also declared that his company has blacklisted 3 news channels for endorsing toxic content.
Soon after the decision, many hailed the decision and called it a much-needed step. Since Monday afternoon, #ParleG has been trending on Twitter with netizens hailing the brand for being “socially responsible.”
Last week, the Mumbai Police claimed to have busted a major TRP manipulation scheme by at least three TV channels, including Republic TV. Mumbai Police alleged that households were paid to keep channels switched on the entire day and boost the TRPs for certain channels.
Owners of two Marathi channels have been arrested for manipulating viewership ratings
Notably, TRP or target rating point is a metric used in marketing and advertising agencies to ensure that their content reaches the relevant audience.