Attention Parle-G Lovers! Iconic Baby Girl’s Image Replaced With This Influencer’s Face, Here’s Why

The Parle company responded to content creator Zervaan J Bunshah’s viral video where he put forth a hilarious question to his followers.

Parle-G’s Baby Girl Pic Replaced: We all love Parle-G and have several fond memories with the glucose biscuit. Recently, the biscuit manufacturer Parle has left everyone baffled with its Instagram post featuring an influencer’s face on the packet’s cover, replacing the decades-old iconic baby girl’s image. Instead of the girl’s face, the post featured a content creator’s face, surprising people and prompting questions about why the company made this change and whether the content creator is the new face of the biscuit. Well, the answer is ‘No’; Parle is not going to replace the girl. The amusing post was shared by the company in response to content creator Zervaan J Bunshah’s viral video. It all started when Bunshah asked a hilarious question to his followers: “If you meet the owner of Parle, do you call him Parle sir, Mr. Parle, or Parle G?”. In the clip, which went viral on the internet, Zervaan is seen sitting in a vehicle with a confused expression on his face, listening to the ‘Ae Jee Oo Jee’ track from Anil Kapoor’s movie ‘Ram Lakhan’. The video went viral and garnered thousands of funny responses.

The clip also caught the attention of the biscuit manufacturer. Rather ignoring it the company joined the fun with its witty comment. The company commented, “Bunshah ji, you can call us the OG.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zervaan J Bunshah (@bunshah)

The company also featured a smiling image of Bunshah on the biscuit wrapper replacing the iconic baby girl’s pic. “While you figure out what to call the owner of Parle-G, you can call us your favorite biscuit to enjoy with a cup of chai. What say @bunshah ji,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parle-G (@officialparleg)

Surprised with the response and gesture, Bunshah replied to the post, expressing his love for the Parle-G biscuits as a child.

“BAHAHAHAHAHA SEASONS GREETINGS INDEED. Parle G will always be my nourishment growing up, after any excursion, party, gathering, craving, fancy cake mein bhi ingredient rehta hai! I toh ate the biscuits as a kid thinking I’d become smarter. Usme toh kalti diya tum logon ne,” he wrote.

