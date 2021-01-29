Taking over the reins of the parliament canteen and ending the 52-year legacy of Northern Railways, the ITDC will serve food cooked by expert chefs of the five-star Ashok Hotel to the MPs and others from the upcoming Budget Session. The Northern Railways handed over the responsibility for the canteen to the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) on November 15. The ITDC is the government’s tourism arm which runs the luxury five-star Ashok Group of hotels. Also Read - Budget 2021 Live Streaming: Date, Time, When And Where to Watch Live Telecast Online Or on TV

It ended the 52-year monopoly of serving food to the Parliamentarians by Northern Railways which had been running the canteen since 1968. This will be the first session of Parliament when ITDC will serve food cooked by its expert chefs in the Ashok Hotel

Here’s what the menu will look like:

The vegetarian platter one enjoys in Ashok Hotel will be manifold cheaper in the Parliament canteen. The cost will be Rs 100 for “kadai paneer, mix veg dry, bhaji, dal sultani, peas pulao, chapati, green salad, cucumber mint raita, papad and kala jamun.”