Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha MPs Overpower, Beat Up Intruder | WATCH

A video doing the rounds on social media shows one of the two intruders who jumped into the chamber, being overpowered and thrashed by Lok Sabha MPs.

Lok Sabha Security Breach: Two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber, set off a canister of yellow gas, and shouted slogans in the House, earlier today, were overpowered and thrashed by the members before being handed over the security.

A video going viral on social media platforms shows one of two men who jumped into the chamber from the public gallery, being beaten up by the Lok Sabha MPs. In the viral video, RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal and other MPs are seen kicking and punching the intruder.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

Major security breach

Earlier today, in a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans ‘tanashahi nahi chalegi’ outside the Parliament premises.

All four have been detained by security forces.

Two persons, involved in the Lok Sabha incident, have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan. Sharma had come to the visitor’s gallery as a guest of Mysuru Lok Sabha member Prathap Simha.

The duo jumped into the chamber from the public gallery at around 1 pm. And while one was spotted jumping over the benches, the other was left dangling from the gallery before jumping into the Chamber, according to several MPs present in the House.

BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm as one part of the Lok Sabha chamber was filled with yellow-coloured smoke.

“Two intruders have been arrested from inside Parliament, two from outside. All their belongings have been seized…The entire matter is being investigated thoroughly,” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said when the House re-convened at 2 pm.

Notably, the security breach comes amid a recent threat video by US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in which he had threatened to attack Parliament on or before December 13.

Visitors barred entry

Following the security breach, visitors have been temporarily barred from entering the Parliament House complex. As per reports, people with valid visitors’ passes for the day were being sent back from the reception area.

Officials said so far there has been no written instruction “banning” visitors. Usually, visitors’ passes are issued for two hours.

Earlier in the day, the wives of several MPs had taken a tour of the new Parliament building.

(With PTI inputs)

