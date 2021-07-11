Parlour Wale Ka Gussa: A video is going crazy viral on Twitter that shows a woman getting her hair washed at a salon but the hairdresser gets mad at her for talking to her friend. The video posted on Twitter has received more than six million views within a few days with hundreds of commenters divided over how they feel about it.Also Read - WATCH: Video Captures Scary Moment Carnival Ride Spins Out of Control, Onlookers Help Avert Major Accident

In the 44-second video, it can be seen that a woman who's getting a head wash at a salon is busy talking to her friend. The hairdresser seems to be clearly frustrated when the woman kept moving her head from the basin to talk to her friend while he was trying to shampoo her hair. He expresses his annoyance multiple times before losing his cool.

When the hairdresser first got annoyed, he pulls the woman's head down into the basin and she gestures that she's sorry. However, she keeps on moving her head, disrupting the hairdresser's work. He then pulls her head down from her hair a bit more aggressively.

And when she gets her head up again even after his repeated warnings, he loses his cool and sprays her face with the shower head. The water got in her eyes and all over her face. Meanwhile, her friend seemed to not know how to react to what just happened. However, opinionated Twitter users had a lot to say about the incident.

Most users were furious at how the hairdresser reacted in an unprofessional way, saying he should have acted in a calm and patient manner with the customer. But several users said that it was the woman who was rude and not the hairdresser. They said the woman was not letting the hairdresser do his job which is why they believe it was justified for him to flip out. Although, many users did not take any sides and just found the video funny.

Watch the viral video for yourself and decide how you feel about it: