Parody Viral Video Shows Crazy Chemistry Between Elon Musk and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Twitter Owner Reacts

Elon Musk and AOC's mock viral video showing their romantic chemistry

Trending News: Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he has been in the news every day over the massive changes on the platform and in the company, which started with mass layoffs. The new Twitter owner’s blue tick subscription model, free speech, and other policies have not gone down too well with many people. Now it seems like frequent combatants Elon Musk and US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have put aside their differences after a parody video went viral showing the two sharing “crazy chemistry”.

The mock clip features edited parts of interviews that the billionaire and the Rep gave on separate occasions – giving the impression that they were having a conversion. With dramatic guitar music playing in the background, the video makes it appear as if they are looking into each other’s eyes while engaged in an intimate conversation.

The video was posted to Twitter by a video editor called Maze, who is even followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “Elon Musk and AOC finally worked out their differences. The chemistry these two have is crazy,” the tweet said. The video has gone crazy viral with over 11 million views and 267k likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ELON MUSK AND ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ FLIRTING WITH EACH OTHER IN PARODY VIDEO:

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

At the start of the clip, Cortez is seen smiling when the scene then cuts to a shot of the Tesla CEO staring longingly while the camera zooms in on his face. Cortez then says, “I apologize.” “Nobody’s perfect,” the SpaceX founder replies. Cortez is then seen saying, “I’m breaking all the rules. I’m breaking all the rules.” “I guess so,” Musk is then seen saying. “Everyone makes some mistakes. Who knows?”

