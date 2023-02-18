Home

Parrot Enjoys Playing Piano, Produces Very Delightful Music | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Our pets are our best buddies and for many, they are much more than that, they are their “pet children” and an integral part of the family. Pets including fish, animals, and birds create a vibrant and lively atmosphere in our homes. Time and again they impress us with their funny and amusing acts. In fact, we can go on watching them play like children. Sometimes, they amaze us with their exceptional skills which take us by surprise.

Here, in this viral video, a parrot is shown playing a toy piano with its beak. Not only is the parrot enjoying it but it also is playing a sweet tune. The video is shared on Twitter by @cctv_idiots with the caption, “Encore 👏.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The parrot has played a lovely tune and I am sure you guys will agree with me! It has been watched more than 84 thousand times within hours of being posted.

