Parrot Viral Video: Videos of birds and animals doing goofy and funny things are loved by everyone on social media. However, one such video will leave you stunned and make your jaws drop! While you might have seen several videos of parrots talking and singing, you might not have seen a parrot belting out a Beyonce song and that too, quite perfectly. Yes, a singing parrot has left the internet stunned with its rendition of Queen Bey's 2008 hit 'If I Were a Boy' and chances are you will love it too.

A Twitter user called eliza shared the incredible video with a caption, ”no way it’s singing Beyoncé.”

Watch the video here:

Needless to say, the video has gone crazy viral on the internet, amassing more than 5 million views, 36.5K retweets and more than 1000 comments. One user shared a similar video of a parrot singing a song by Rihaana. Check it out:

bro and that one singing rihanna pic.twitter.com/vWwq5AUyA0 — jenny sem o fer | lendo it (@louispiranhona) March 29, 2021

Impressed with the parrot’s crooning skills, many users took to the comments section to post their thoughts. See a few reactions:

Mariah Carey has some serious competition. — meh (@__vuyisanani) March 29, 2021

Beyoncé sitting next to her only competition pic.twitter.com/cOdjhog958 — Keegs (@keegeepetey4) March 29, 2021

Not only am I amazed that this bird is singing Beyoncé. I’m pissed it sounds better than me. 🤣 https://t.co/eunXRD4z4n — Dev (@Poloswaggnigga) March 29, 2021

The parrot doesn't need auto tune, the auto tune needs the parrot https://t.co/eZletVwwh6 — ☄️Keiyoomi (@ItsMeZannie_18) March 29, 2021

It’s sooo cute and funny at the same time ❤️😂 https://t.co/ocoXCchmCv — kidChocolate🍫 (@_kvgngemini_) March 29, 2021

These adorable videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm. Though these videos might seem silly at times, the light-hearted nature of such content can lift your mood and help build your resilience to stress.

So, what are your thoughts on the parrot’s viral performance?