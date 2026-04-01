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Partial LOCKDOWN From April 15? government notice goes viral – heres the fact check

Partial LOCKDOWN From April 15? ‘government notice’ goes viral – here’s the fact check

The month of April has started with a PDF claiming a ‘partial lockdown’ effective from April 15, with the document widely circulating across WhatsApp groups and social media platforms.

Partial LOCKDOWN From April 15? ‘government notice’ goes viral – here’s the fact check

Partial Lockdown Effective From April 15? The month of April has started with a PDF claiming a ‘partial lockdown’ effective from April 15, and the document is widely circulating across WhatsApp groups and social media platforms. The PDF file, which appears to be official has left several users flabbergasted and confused. The PDF file has left several users alarmed because of its timing as the country is dealing with a shortage of LPG. The ‘official’ document looks highly convincing because to visible national emblem, due to which several people are clicking on it without any hesitation. Better sentence: The ‘official’ document looks highly convincing due to the visible national emblem, because of which several people are clicking on it without any hesitation. The PDF titled ‘Delhi Govt. Press Release on Partial Lockdown Effective from 15th April 26,’ mimics the format of an official government notice. The document also refers to the Delhi Government, adding more authenticity to it. But is the document real and will the partial lockdown be imposed from April 15? Let’s check out. Partial Lockdown Effective From April 15?

People are widely circulating the PDF file to their friends on WhatsApp and Instagram, it has triggered confusion and panic among some users. However, upon opening it, the document reads, “April Fool,” revealing it as an April Fool prank. The timing of the fake document has also added to its impact because of the recent speculation of possible ‘lockdown-like situation’ was all over the news.

PM Modi, during his Parliament speech, talked about the West Asia conflict, stating that the country should be prepared for Covid-like situation.

No Official Announcement Of Lockdown

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However, there has been no official announcement or indication of a possible lockdown. The government officials and ministers have repeatedly clarified it several times.

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Ongoing West Asia conflict has raised concerns like LPG shortages, increasing public anxiety.

This made people more likely to believe in fake PDF.

Initially several users believed the post. They were shocked before realising it was a hoax.

On April Fools’ Day such funny messages are common.

Users should stay cautious and should not believe in such posts.

Avoid falling for realistic-looking pranks that can cause unnecessary panic.

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