‘Yeh Bihar hai’: Passenger balances giant metal trunk out of train window, Indian Railways reacts | Viral video

The clip, posted by an X user, captures a massive metal trunk protruding from the windows of a moving train in Bihar. While two passengers seem to be supporting it from inside the coach, much of the trunk remains outside.

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A trunk was seen sticking out of a moving train in Bihar. Image Credit: @ChapraZila/X

People carry all sorts of items while travelling on the Indian Railways. So, moving with a metal trunk is nothing extraordinary. Well, that where you are wrong as a video has emerged with a metal trunk hanging outside the window of a moving train coach on social media. The post went viral prompting the Indian Railways to respond.

The clip, shared by an X account, shows an oversized metal trunk partially protruding from the windows of a moving train coach. Two passengers appear to hold the trunk from inside the compartment while much of it hangs outside.

Trunk sticks out of a moving train window

In the viral video shared on X, a huge metal trunk is seen partially protruding from a moving train’s windows. Two passengers appear to be securing it from within the compartment, while most of it extends outside the coach.

इस तरह के बक्से स्टेशन पर यह महिला लेकर चली कैसे गई? आगे जाकर यह किसी न किसी खंबे से टकरा जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/YmF35iZppm — छपरा जिला (@ChapraZila) June 4, 2026

A person, recording the video from the platform can be heard saying “Yeh Bihar hai (This is Bihar)”. The X account shared the clip with the caption, “How did the woman transport a box this large from the bus station? Sooner or later, it’s going to run into a pole.”

Indian Railways responds

In response to the video, Railway Seva sought the station name, train number, and the complainant’s mobile number. It further noted that issues can be reported via RailMadad for prompt resolution or through the 139 helpline.

Internet reactions

The video rapidly gained traction online, with several users raising alarm over passenger safety and the apparent breach of railway norms.

One user tagged railway authorities and asked, “Is this incident appropriate for the railway’s attention or not? Wouldn’t this be considered an invitation to a potential rail accident?”

Another user highlighted that Indian Railways provides a proper system for carrying oversized luggage. “Parcel coaches are attached to most passenger trains, and passengers can book bulky items such as boxes and bikes. I don’t understand why people knowingly violate the rules,” the comment read.