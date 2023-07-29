Home

Passenger Finds Cockroach In Vande Bharat Meal; Internet Reacts

This bizarre incident took place during the journey from Bhopal to Gwalior. Subodh Pahalajan brought attention to this incident by sharing a post about it on a micro-blogging platform.

Passenger finds cockroach in food on Vande Bharat Express. | Photo: @@subodhpahalajan

Cockroach In Vande Bharat Meal: A bizarre incident has emerged from Madhya Pradesh in which a passenger traveling on the Vande Bharat Express train had an unpleasant surprise when he found a cockroach in his meal, which was served by the IRCTC catering staff.

Pictures shared by Subodh show the insect stuck to one of the rotis. The passenger took to Twitter to express his dismay, tagging @IRCTCofficial and using hashtags such as #Vandebharatexpress and #VandeBharat.

“@IRCTCofficial found a cockroach in my food, in the Vande Bharat train,” Pahalajan wrote.

In response to the complaint, the IRCTC promptly addressed the issue by requesting the passenger’s PNR number. They expressed deep regret for the unpleasant experience and assured the passenger that appropriate actions would be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

This particular incident is just one of many that have raised concerns about food quality and facilities in the railway system. To prevent such lapses from happening again, it is crucial for both the Indian Railways and IRCTC to conduct a comprehensive review of their food services. By doing so, they can ensure higher standards and improved overall passenger satisfaction.

Since being shared the post has accumulated over 16,000 views. the post ha also prompted Twitter users to tell traveling experience on the Indian Raiways trains.

“Really bed service in Vande Bharat Train I request immediate action against this Vander and cancel food licence. Khana to kha liya hai lekin aaspass ke sabhi ka pat khrab ho rha hai,” a Twitter user said.

“All of these tend to happen when the term ‘Servicing’ is masked by the the term ‘Profitability’. The world is already at its worst place. Can’t blame you. All you can do is to prepare yourself to face the reality!,” the second user commented.

“Sorry to say even meals at Rajdhani 2nd and 3rd Ac is worse than this .. Indian Railways has become worse in terms of food and hygiene,” the third user said.”

“What can’t IRCT charge some extra money but hire a good catering company,” another commented.

“Irctc catering food is bad..made in unhygienic conditions and with poor quality ingredients…,” said a user.

“Very poor service. Atleast provide hygienic food n water in the trains. Improve your services..,” another tweeted.

