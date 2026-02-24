Home

Passenger installs personal cooler inside Non-AC train coach, viral video triggers massive debate over safety and electrical risks

A video went viral showing a passenger who put a personal air cooler inside a non-AC train coach in India. This has started a big argument online. Some people think it is a clever "desi jugaad" (a creative fix), while others worry about electrical risks and the safety of other passengers.

Passenger Fitted Personal Cooler On Train For Comfort

As temperatures soared during the peak summer travel period, Indian Railways witnesses a viral sensation when a passenger was seen installing a personal air cooler in his berth of a general-non AC coach. Posted on X by @gharkekalesh, the video was met with mixed reactions with some praising his jugaad and others questioning the audacity of having your own personal cooler on a train!

Heatwave Hack? Passenger Fitted Personal Cooler On Train For Comfort

A man travels in a general-non AC train coach blissfully enjoying the cool air blowing from a small portable cooler tucked right beside his seat. This portable cooler is plugged right into the coach’s power socket and has been strategically placed so that its cool air blows right where he is seated.

Netizens React; Some Love The Passenger’s Innovative ‘Travel Cooler’, Others Raise Eyebrows At His Effort.

Social media is abuzz with reactions to the video with many users dubbing this passenger a ‘chaalu‘ and others taking umbrage at how dare he carry his own cooler aboard.

Indian Railways Passenger Plugs-In Personal Cooler On Train: Safety Concerns Emerge

Internet users feel using a medium-powered electrical appliance like a cooler inside a train is beyond audacity. This can overload the power outlet’s circuits, they argue and cause accidents. Railway outlet sockets are specifically provided for passengers to charge their phones or laptops and are not designed to withstand higher wattage appliances like air coolers.

Others have humorously warned of what’s next – traveling with refrigerators on trains!

One Twitter user summed it up for many when they commented, “God save the Indian Railways if everyone starts carrying ACs on train.”

Cooler Things You Can Do

Waiting for Indian Railways to come out and comment about this incident, check out the video below.

Man brings personal cooler inside train to beat the heat viral video sparks debate pic.twitter.com/MYgCE7FDmk — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 21, 2026

