You Don’t Know Who I Am: Passengers Have Heated Argument Onboard Flight. Watch Viral Video

Viral Video Today: A video of two air passengers fighting and causing a nuisance on the flight has gone viral on the internet. The 12-second video was shared on Twitter on December 14 by a user named McAdams but has been consistently shared since then. The clip shows a heated argument between two passengers on a plane, one of them being from Delhi, according to Twitter users. It is not confirmed on which airline’s flight the incident occurred.

One of the passengers can be seen shouting at his co-passenger; the man in the incident said, “Nobody speaks when I speak. I am telling you, don’t talk to me like this.” Meanwhile, other passengers can be seen trying to calm him down, saying, “Oye hero, are bhai, baith na tu”.

However, the first person ignores the attempt and moves on with shouting, “You don’t know who I am,” at the top of his voice. The now-viral video was shared on Twitter with the caption, “The streets have taken to the skies.” The video has received over 278k views.

One of the social media users criticised the passenger, causing chaos, saying, “Some people don’t see place and lose their temper anywhere. Such things can be avoided, and it can be handled in a better way. People should maintain decorum and not make a horrible experience for all his co-passengers. Hope people realise this.” Another user sarcastically said, “How sad. Can’t call it road rage. Air rage?” Following the same pattern, another user wrote, “This is what happens when streets are taken to the sky.”