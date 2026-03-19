Home

Viral

Passengers shocked after discovering THIS inside train AC coach - Video goes viral

Passengers shocked after discovering THIS inside train AC coach – Video goes viral

Passengers aboard a train were left shocked after discovering AC vents sealed with tape, turning their journey uncomfortable and triggering widespread outrage once the video surfaced online.

train viral video

Travelling by train should be a simple affair but a recent incident onboard Mumbai-Ujjain Awantika Express has left many wondering about passenger etiquette on trains.

Passengers on the train were surprised to find out that their AC coach was turning hot and bothered but what they found was nothing short of outrageous.

Here’s what happened.

People who do this must be severely punished. Taping vents? Seriously? Carry warm clothing if you know you cannot tolerate AC Railways should keep temperature in compartment around 23-24 deg & not freeze everyone at 16 degpic.twitter.com/eZEt6cH7q5 — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) March 18, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

A Passenger Posted An Unspeakable Mess Inside An AC Coach

A passenger onboard Mumbai-Ujjain Awantika Express decided to investigate why the AC was turned up despite being in an AC coach. While many passengers travel with woolens aboard trains despite AC running, duct tapes were used to cover the air vents in one of the coaches.

In video footage that has now gone viral, you can see how the air vents had been covered with duct tapes in order to stop the flow of air. The passenger proceeded to take the tape off and viola, cool air started flowing out of the vents.

Also read: Vande Bharat passenger shares ‘Flight like service in train’ video; internet reacts | Watch

Twitter Is Livid Over The Shameful Display Of Civic Sense

Needless to say, social media users were not impressed with this discovery.

“How people stayhuman traveling in public transport is beyond me. They don’t even care about other people travelling with them,” wrote one person while another said, “Indian Railways should conduct regular checking before the train starts. There should be CCTV cameras installed on all trains.”

Hot vs Cold: What Else To Keep In Mind When Traveling With AC On

While some travellers might not like it when the AC is on, blocking the vents affects everyone travelling in the coach. Experts suggest that passengers carry clothes according to the weather rather than go about fixing ‘sharing’ items to your preference.

Why Don’t We Discuss The Common Problems On Trains Too?

The issue in this particular instance wasn’t caused by a technical glitch but passengers must realise that railways authorities keep a close tab on the functioning of trains. Should train authorities conduct a random check before allowing the train to depart? Will installing CCTV cameras on trains help prevent such instances?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.