‘To kya hai citizenship ka proof? Hum citizen hain bhi ya nahi?’: Netizens react after MEA says passport is a travel document, not proof of citizenship | ViralCheck

An online debate have erupted after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that an Indian passport is primarily a travel document and should not be considered definitive proof of citizenship.

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'To kya hai citizenship ka proof? Hum citizen hain bhi ya nahi?': Netizens react after MEA says passport is a travel document, not proof of citizenship | ViralCheck(Photo Credit: Representative Image (Photo/ Embassy of India in Morocco)

A political row and an online debate have erupted after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during a detailed briefing on Wednesday, stated that an Indian passport is primarily a travel document and should not be considered definitive proof of citizenship. The remarks led Opposition leaders to criticise the Centre. RS MP Kapil Sibal also slammed the government, stating, “MEA June 24, 2026 : “A passport is a travel document, and not a document of citizenship.” Which document then is proof of citizenship? BLO can doubt my citizenship Deprive me of my vote Result BJP wins the election Over to Supreme Court !”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday stated, “According to the govt, no document is conclusive proof of citizenship. By 2030, only one document will be proof of citizenship”

MEA

June 24, 2026 : “A passport is a travel document, and not a document of citizenship.” Which document then is proof of citizenship? BLO can doubt my citizenship

Deprive me of my vote Result BJP wins the election Over to Supreme Court ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 24, 2026

The Ministry of External Affairs’ recent remarks sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many users expressing disagreement and raising questions about the statement. Several users on X criticised the comments, triggering a wider online debate over the issue. A user on X wrote,”Passport is a travel document not a proof of citizenship – MEA. To kya hai proof citizenship ka? Hum hai bhi citizen ya nhi? Kaun bna rha hai hamare ye documents? Kis baat ka tax cut rha hai?

Passport is a travel document not a proof of citizenship – MEA.

To kya hai proof citizenship ka?

Hum hai bhi citizen ya nhi?

Kaun bna rha hai hamare ye documents?

Kis baat ka tax cut rha hai?#amitkilhor #kilhor #passport #citizenship #mea pic.twitter.com/vRDla1z6wo — amit kilhor (@amitkilhor) June 24, 2026

Another user added, “One question, and it has left millions of people scratching their heads If a Passport is not proof of citizenship, then what document actually is ? A Passport is issued only after police verification,

government records are checked, and it is recognized worldwide as proof of your identity. Yet, it is being described as merely a travel document. Now, the debate on social media is no longer about passports, it’s about a much bigger question “What is the real proof of being an Indian citizen ?” Birth Certificate ? Voter ID ? Some government issued certificate ? Or something else entirely ? What do you think is the strongest document to prove Indian citizenship ?”

“If you are living abroad – you are an Indian Citizen It is only if you live in India – that you need to prove your Citizenship. My Indian Passport Works best when abroad,” another user commented.

If you are living abroad – you are an Indian Citizen It is only if you live in India – that you need to prove your Citizenship. My Indian Passport

Works best when abroad pic.twitter.com/4Q6rXgAExl — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) June 25, 2026

Criticizing the latest remark by the government, a user stated, “The very Ministry of External Affairs that issues our Passport so we can prove we are Indian citizens abroad, now says it’s not proof of citizenship? Does our own passport hold no value in our own country anymore? Absolute bizzare! ‍♂️If an Indian Passport issued by the MEA doesn’t prove you are an Indian citizen in India, then what does? The irony is glaring. Value of our own official document questioned in our own nation! What is your opinion My X family”

The very Ministry of External Affairs that issues our Passport so we can prove we are Indian citizens abroad, now says it’s not proof of citizenship? Does our own passport hold no value in our own country anymore? Absolute bizzare! ‍♂️If an Indian Passport issued by the MEA… pic.twitter.com/DuLVyNpD2E — Manish Dwivedi (@ManishDwivx84) June 24, 2026

Another netizen wrote, “Quick test: can you prove you’re an Indian citizen? Go through your documents. Passport — NO Aadhaar — NO PAN — NO Voter ID — NO Driving Licence — NO Bank Passbook — NO Domicile Certificate — NO Govt Employee ID — NO Property Papers — NO Birth Certificate — NO (unless you were born before 1 July 1987)”

Quick test: can you prove you’re an Indian citizen? Go through your documents. Passport — NO

Aadhaar — NO

PAN — NO

Voter ID — NO

Driving Licence — NO

Bank Passbook — NO

Domicile Certificate — NO

Govt Employee ID — NO

Property Papers — NO

Birth… — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 25, 2026

“I always thought indian passport was useless outside India. It is useless inside too,” a user wrote.

I always thought indian passport was useless outside India. It is useless inside too pic.twitter.com/6Hp5jYhbCS — ज़िद्दी नागरिक (@ZiddiNaagrik) June 25, 2026

A user questioned, “Genuine clarification question : Since passport is not a proof of citizenship and simply a travel document; in the event an Indian takes citizenship of another country, will they be allowed to retain their passport?”

Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray stated,”If the MEA believes Passport is not a document of citizenship: 1) What do the police verify before granting a passport? 2) Does our country give passports as travel documents to non Indians as well? 3) Wouldn’t this announcement create doubts in the minds of other countries, of whether non Indians get Indian Passports as a travel document? Beyond its very confused foreign policy, how much more absurd can the MEA become?”

Earlier today, the government clarified that a passport has never been considered proof of citizenship, adding that no such decision was taken either recently or in the last 12 years. The clarification referenced Section 20 of the Passports Act, 1967, which provides for the issuance of passports to non-citizens.”Notwithstanding anything contained in the foregoing provisions relating to issue of a passport or travel document, the Central Government may issue, or cause to be issued, a passport or travel document to a person who is not a citizen of India if that Government is of the opinion that it is necessary so to do in the public interest,” Section 20 of the Act states.

The government also pointed to judgments of the Bombay High Court from 2013 that had made it clear that possession of a passport does not establish citizenship.The clarification came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during a detailed briefing on Wednesday, stated that an Indian passport is primarily a travel document and should not be considered definitive proof of citizenship. The remarks led Opposition leaders to criticise the Centre