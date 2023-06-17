Home

‘Bhindi, Aloo Aur Palak Bhi Daal Do’: Internet Is Justifiably Disgusted Over Pasta Biryani

In the current trend of culinary experiments, a street food vendor dared to venture into our beloved biryani territory and introduced a combination known as 'Pasta Biryani'.

This unique combination is making foodies cringe. | Phoo; Instagram @Dilsefofie

Biryani, a dish with a culinary history spanning hundreds of years, is widely cherished as one of the most beloved non-vegetarian cuisines globally. The immense love for biryani has led chefs to create vegetarian versions of this flavourful delicacy. In the current trend of culinary experiments, a street food vendor dared to venture into our beloved biryani territory and introduced a combination known as ‘Pasta Biryani’. Yes, you read it correctly, and you’ll be even more astonished to discover the ingredients used in this unusual dish. This peculiar food experiment came to light when a food vlogger shared it on his Instagram page, and even he was surprised by this creation.

The video begins with a street food vendor announcing his intention to prepare pasta and biryani together. He starts by pan-frying chopped vegetables, including capsicum, carrots, onions, cottage cheese, peas, and sweet corn. The vendor then adds aromatic spices like garam masala and kasuri methi to enhance the flavours of the vegetables. In the subsequent step, boiled rice and fresh cream are incorporated into the mixture. To add colour, the vendor includes a gravy prepared separately with chole and palak. Finally, the highlight of the dish, pasta, is added to the concoction. The vendor completes the preparation by garnishing the dish with grated paneer.

Check The Bizarre Food Experiment Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Dua (@dilsefoodie)

The video was shared on Instagram by a page named @dilsefoodie, accompanied by the caption, “Ye Banda Bhi Bhai Pata Nahi Kya Kya Combination Bana Raha Hai Se Tried PASTA BIRYANI” (Translation: This guy, who knows what combinations he’s experimenting with, tried Pasta Biryani).

Since its sharing, the video has garnered thousands of views. Despite the clip of this peculiar food experiment going viral, the internet’s response has been far from positive. Many people expressed their disappointment at the idea of tampering with their favorite dish, while others flooded the comment section with humorous remarks.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Are bhai pasta biryani main bhindi aloo palak bhi dal do and then call it pasta bhindi aloo palak biryani (Please add, lady finger, potato, and spinach to pasta biryani and call it pasta okra spinach biryani.)”, an Instagram user joked.

“It was all good until he started adding cream and pasta. After that, he neither pleased Italians nor Indians,” the second user commented.

“Pasta biryani? Italians bahut royenge (Italians will cry a lot after seeing this.),” said the third user.

“That is why aliens are not coming on earth,” joked a user.

So what are your thoughts about the ‘Pasta Biryani’?

