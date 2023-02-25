Home

Pathaan Songs Performed Live On London Bridge And Live Audience Goes Ga Ga | Watch Viral Video

The music and the songs of the movie have been a rage even before its release.

Pathaan Songs: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan is breaking and making records at the box office since its release exactly a month ago on January 25. As they say in the film industry jargon, Pathaan is “having a dream run” at the box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial is a historic all-time blockbuster and is already the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in Hindi cinema history as it collected Rs 1003 crore overall. On February 22, Pathan achieved an astonishing achievement as it became the first Hindi film ever to enter the coveted Rs 500 crore club in India with its Hindi version. Pathaan is released in Tamil and Telugu as well apart from Hindi.

“The mega-hit from YRF stable has collected Rs 1008 crore worldwide in its first month in the theatres,” says Box Office Worldwide while its domestic collection is around Rs 520 crore, said industry tracker Sacnilk.

Before Pathaan, the SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali 2 touched the Rs 500 crore mark as it earned Rs 511 crore in Hindi but it took the film 34 days to achieve the feat while Pathaan achieved the same milestone in 27 days, i.e., a big difference of seven days, a week.

The music and the songs of the movie have been a rage even before its release. In fact, a number of videos have been posted on social media showing the audience dancing to the film’s songs inside the multiplexes as well as single-screen theatres.

The film’s soundtrack includes Besharam Rang, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Pathaan’s Theme, and Jim’s Theme.

A video is going viral on social media showing a crowd of people on London Bridge. A young man is crooning “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” by looking into a notebook laptop while the crowd is enjoying his performance.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vish (@vish.music)

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan has Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in the lead.

It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and has received positive reviews from critics. As of today, February 25, Pathaan ranks as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, the highest-grossing Hindi film in an original language, the second-highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide, the fourth-highest-grossing film in the domestic market, and the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Also, it is currently the seventh highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide.

