Chandigarh: At least two persons were injured in a clash between two radical groups near Kali Devi temple in Punjab’s Patiala on Friday, the police said. The cause of the provocation is believed to be a march organised by one group that was challenged by the other.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police Arrest Key Accused From West Bengal

Curfew imposed in Patiala:

A curfew has been imposed in Patiala from 7 pm today (April 29) till 6 am tomorrow (April 30).

Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, told the media that the situation has been brought under control. The police reportedly opened fire to disperse the agitators.

#WATCH | Punjab: A clash broke out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala today. Police personnel deployed at the spot to maintain law and order situation. pic.twitter.com/yZv2vfAiT6 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

Why did the clashes take place?

According to reports, the clashes took place between two groups an anti-Khalistan rally taken out by local Shiv Sena leaders. Brandishing swords and sharp-edged weapons, the warring groups pelted stones at each other.

The violence broke out when the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) was carrying out a march against Khalistani groups near Kali Mata Mandir. Members of some Sikh organisations clashed with Shiv Sena members as people from crowd chanted anti-Khalistan slogans. The situation intensified after some Sikh organisation members wielded swords and both the groups started hurling stones.

Situation under control, says police:

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sakshi Sawhney, in a statement, urged people to maintain peace and harmony, saying even if there is a dispute or misunderstanding, it is important to resolve it by dialogue. She said the present situation is under control and is being continuously monitored.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted, “The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP… peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance.”

The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 29, 2022

Blaming political opponents for the incident, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said: “The government is on its toes, dealing effectively with the matter,” he said.

NCM seeks report on Patiala violence:

The National Commission of Minorities (NCM) has written a letter to the Chief Secretary of Punjab requesting to send a detailed report on the clashe involving one minority community in Patiala.