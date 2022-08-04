Kanpur: A Kanpur government official’s leave application has gone viral on social media wherein he has sought leave to resolve a fight with his wife. In the letter, Shamshad Ahmed, who works as a clerk, asked for a three-day leave to a higher official to make amends with his aggrieved wife and bring her back home. The letter, addressed to Prem Nagar’s Block Development Officer, mentions in detail as to why he needs he urgent leave.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Falls Out Of Car Window, Family Drives Away Leaving Her On Road. Watch

The subject of the letter read: “Patni ko mayke se livakar laane ke liye avkash prarthana patra ke sambhandh mein (Leave application to bring wife back from her maternal home)”. In the first paragraph, Ahmed said he had a fight with his wife regarding memories of “pyaar-mohabbat (love and romance)” following which she left the house with their daughter and two grandchildren, and went to her maternal home. He stated that he wanted to make amends and bring her back. Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Consoles Man Having Emotional Breakdown, Pats His Back Adorably. Watch

“I am emotionally hurt. I have to go to her (wife’s) maternal home and convince her to return due to which I need leave,” Ahmed’s letter, loosely translated from Hindi, read.

See the full letter:

Well, his honesty paid off as the BDO approved the leave application, according to a report by India Today. Social media was thoroughly amused by the letter, with one user saying, ”UP ki baat hi kuch aur hai.”