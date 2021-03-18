Karachi: Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, aka, the ‘Pawri Girl’ who became an overnight sensation after her five-second-video ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ went viral across the globe is now in seventh heaven after she has gained over one million followers on Instagram. And to celebrate the achievement, Dananeer had a real party with her friends and family in Karachi and posted a lovely video of the pawri for her fans too. Also Read - Chand Nawab is Back. This Time He Interviews Pakistan's President | Watch Video

The 19-year-old influencer also wrote a long heartfelt Instagram post thanking her fans for their love, kindness and support. She wrote, “Thank you for all the love, kindness and support. I would be no where without now, a grand beautiful total of 1.3 million of you.” Also Read - Pakistani Bride Demands Books Worth Rs 1 Lakh as Wedding Gift from Husband | Watch Viral Video

She added, “Wow! I’ve always had big plans for this blog, I remember being a small family of 120K and even then feeling so blessed and grateful. The past month has been insane and has solidified my belief in fate and destiny. What is meant for you will come to you. I have yet to go a long way, this journey has only started for me, so to everyone reading this right now, please keep me in your prayers. It is your love and your prayers because of which I am where I am.” Also Read - 5-Inch Long Middle Finger? TikTok Video of Girl Goes Viral After She Shows Off Her Huge Finger, Internet is Stunned | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰 (@dananeerr)

This video too has gone viral on social media, and her Instagram family has showered her with lots of love for her content. This video has garnered over 715K views so far.

Dananeer became an overnight sensation in India after her Pawri video went viral. The hilarious video features a gang of friends from Pakistan, wherein Dananeer shows us around her surroundings that comprise a car and a mid-road pawri (party). The viral video had many several celebrities, famous brands and political parties too join the bandwagon as they too made a video in reference to ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’.