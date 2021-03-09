New Delhi: With ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ fever still on, Pakistani social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen who became famous for it overnight has now shared a video of her singing the cover of the Hindi song ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from the Bollywood movie Baar Baar Dekho. And, we must tell you, she has a melodious voice. This video too has gone viral after she shared it with her Instagram followers and has garnered 1.2 million views. Also Read - Two Cousins Fall in Love With Same Girl, End Life; Record Video Message Before Taking Extreme Step

Taking to Instagram, she shared the video in which she can be seen leaning on a sofa in her room and singing with background music. She shared the video with the caption, "Kho gaye hum kahan? I've been meaning to record a proper cover for this song since a very long time and I finally sat down today and did it."

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰 (@dananeerr)

The 1.15 minute video clip has received much love from her followers and other social media users and it has over 3K comments. While many has sent her love from India, someone wrote, “Omg you should be in a singing industries you have a mind blowing voice.”

Even earlier last month, she sang one of her favourite songs, ‘Tera Mera Rishta Purana’, from Emraan Hashmi’s 2007 film Awarapan.

19-year old Dananeer became an overnight sensation in India after her Pawri video went viral. The hilarious video features a gang of friends from Pakistan, wherein Dananeer shows us around her surroundings that comprise a car and a mid-road pawri (party). The viral video had many several celebrities, famous brands and political parties too join the bandwagon as they too made a video in reference to ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’.

With over 1.3 million followers now, before becoming famous Dananeer used to make content on a range of topics including the latest make-up and fashion trends in addition to talking about mental health issues.