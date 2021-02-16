Whether it’s India or Pakistan, everyone on both sides of the border currently seem to be obsessed with the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend. The trend started soon after social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen’s video went viral in which she is seen to be vacationing in a hilly location. In her 15-second video, she can be heard saying, “Ye humari car hai aur yeh hum hai aur ye humari pawry ho rahi hai (this is our car, this is us, and this is our party).” Also Read - SBI, Paytm, Netflix & Major Indian Brands Join The 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend, Come up With Hilarious Memes

While netizens can’t stop talking about it and are creating their own versions, brands and celebrities have also decided to join the bandwagon! Now, the Pakistan cricket team also joined the trend after they defeated South Africa in the 3rd T20I to win the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. On Monday, official Twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video in which pacer Hasan Ali is seen recreating the viral ‘pawri’ meme along with his team.

“Yeh mai hu. Yeh meri team hai. Aur hum series jeet gae hai aur pawri kar rahe hai (This is me. This is my team. And we are partying after winning the series),” Ali says in the clip as the team cheers in the background.

Since being shared, the viral clip has been shared more than 6500 times and gotten more 31,000 likes. Dananeer, the girl featuring in the viral video also commented saying, ”This is so overwhelming I couldn’t even imagine.”

The viral video was posted as a joke by Dananeer while she was vacationing with her friends in a hilly area of Pakistan. She had shared the video with her followers with the caption, “No one: When borgors visit northern areas: yeh hamari pawri horai haai. This is the gold content you guys signed up for. 10/10 meme material (sic).”

Notably, Dananeer Mobeen, is a 19-year-old Pakistani influencer and content creator based in Islamabad with a wide social media following. With over 435 K followers, she regularly creates content on a range of topics including the latest make-up and fashion trends in addition to talking about mental health issues. In an Instagram live video, said that she is overwhelmed by the response she got and she is happy that people are enjoying the video so much.