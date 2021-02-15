It’s ‘Pawri’ everywhere! By now, all of you must be aware of the ‘Pawri hori hai’ trend that went viral after Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen posted a hilarious video, taking the internet by storm. The trend started soon after social media influencer Mobeen’s video went viral on social media in which she is seen to be vacationing in a hilly location. In her 15-second video, she can be heard saying, “Ye humari car hai aur yeh hum hai aur ye humari pawry ho rahi hai (this is our car, this is us, and this is our party).” Also Read - Who is Dananeer Mobeen, The Girl Whose 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Video Has Gone Crazy Viral?

While netizens can’t stop talking about it and creating their own versions , many brands have also decided to join the bandwagon! Making the most of the trend, several Indian brands are now campaigning using the “pawri hori hai” memes and showing off their witty and creative side.

In a tweet, State Bank of India wrote, ”Aise offers ho toh pawwrty toh banti hai. #YONOSBI #PawriHoRiHai.”

Aise offers ho toh pawwrty toh banti hai. #YONOSBI #PawriHoRiHai pic.twitter.com/QJRmCtZ6jr — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 14, 2021

From Paytm, Netflix to Eros Now and even PIB India had funny memes in connection with the viral trend. Take a look:

You may not be able to 'PAWRI' like that, but you can join our party to bust fake news! #pawrihoraihai #PIBFactcheck pic.twitter.com/0pFB24WBet — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 13, 2021

Yeh humari car hai

Yeh hum hai

Hope we’re not too late to the parrrrty pic.twitter.com/sfQcOXlODa — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 13, 2021

Meanwhile food delivery apps like Zomato, Swiggy and Dominos also posted yummy food memes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zomato (@zomato)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swiggy (@swiggyindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Domino’s Pizza India (@dominos_india)

The viral video was posted as a joke by Dananeer while she was vacationing with her friends in a hilly area of Pakistan. She had shared the video with her followers with the caption, “No one: When borgors visit northern areas: yeh hamari pawri horai haai. This is the gold content you guys signed up for. 10/10 meme material (sic).”

Noatbvly, Dananeer Mobeen, is a 19-year-old Pakistani influencer and content creator based in Islamabad with a wide social media following. With over 435 K followers, she regularly creates content on a range of topics including the latest make-up and fashion trends in addition to talking about mental health issues. In an Instagram live video, said that she is overwhelmed by the response she got and she is happy that people are enjoying the video so much.

“I am so happy that my light-hearted video is also being enjoyed across the border, especially at a time when there a lot of tension and polarization in the world,” she exclaimed.

Well, which version was your favourite?