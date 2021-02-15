New Delhi: Unless you have been living under a rock, all of you must have heard the viral video clip of a social media influencer from Pakistan, Dananeer Mobeen. In the video, the 19-year-old social media influencer can be seen having fun with her friends and saying, “Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari Pawri horahi hei” (This is our car, this is us and this is our party). Also Read - Netizens Go Gaga Over Pakistani Influencer's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Video, Yashraj Mukhate Comes up with its Musical Twist

Not only is the video being shared extensively, netizens have gone all gaga over the it and have also created their own hilarious versions with the hashtag #pawrihoraihai on Twitter. In one such ‘awwdorable’ video, a little girl can be heard saying ”Ye hamara bed hai, ye hamara takiya hai aur yahan sone ki tayyari ho rahi hai.’

Watch the adorable video here:

In yet another hilarious video, a little boy says, ‘ye mai hoon, ye mera washroom hai aur yahan potty ho rahi hai’.

The rib-ticking viral meme has been composed by none other than music composer Yashraj Mukhate who earned fame for his viral tracks Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, Biggini Shoot and Tuadda Kutta Tommy. He gave a musical twist by adding music and beats to the video of the ‘pawri’ girl. Sharing his unique creation on Instagram, Mukhate captioned the video as: “Aajse me party nahi karunga Sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai (from today I will not party, I will pawri, there is more fun in pawri than a party)”.

And here is how netizens are coming up with their own versions:

The viral video was posted as a joke by Dananeer while she was vacationing with her friends in a hilly area of Pakistan. She had shared the video with her followers with the caption, “No one: When borgors visit northern areas: yeh hamari pawri horai haai. This is the gold content you guys signed up for. 10/10 meme material (sic).”

Dananeer, in an Instagram live video, said that she is overwhelmed by the response she got and she is happy that people are enjoying the video so much.