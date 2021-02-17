Viral Video of Monkeys Eating Cake: Well, everyone loves watching cute and funny animal videos. Adorable videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and rolling pandas…they all melt the heart and make you laugh, reducing your stress. One such adorable video of monkeys having ‘pawri’ (party) has gone viral on social media. Notably, the ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ trend went viral after Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen posted a hilarious video, taking the internet by storm. The 59-second ‘pawri’ video shows a group of monkeys feasting upon a huge birthday cake, and thoroughly enjoying the sweet treat. What’s interesting is the fact that none of these monkeys is seen fighting over the cake and sharing it equally amongst themselves. Now, that’s a lesson to learn! Also Read - Watch: Viral Video of Donkey Happily Enjoying Swing Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

A Twitter account named ‘Nature & Animals’, which frequently shares fascinating and funny animal videos, shared the monkey video on Twitter with a caption, ”I’d like to be invited to this party.” According to the Twitter handle, it’s a special made cake with specific ingredients that are safe for the monkeys to eat.

Watch the video of monkeys eating cake here and we promise you will love it:

I'd like to be invited to this party 😄 pic.twitter.com/fxwADqaBMN — Nature & Animals🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) February 16, 2021

The adorable video has gone viral on social media with more than 1,080 retweets and 384 quote tweets. More than 4200 people have liked the video. Recreating the ‘pawri’ trend, one user retweeted the video saying, ”Ye hai monkey ,Ye hai cake, Aur yha inki pawri chal rahi hai.”Check other people’s reactions here:

Ye hai monkey

Ye hai cake

Aur yha inki pawri chal rahi hai 🤣🤣 https://t.co/YehAxO8jNE — एक प्रवासी (@shaileshkadam34) February 16, 2021

Look How Neatly they Share 🐒🐒#Amazing #Monkey #Manners 🙊According to source 💕(doudouge731/douyin): 🎂It's a special made cake with specific ingredients that are safe for the monkeys to eat.🐵 @AnimalsWorId @CONTEMPRA_INN🌹 https://t.co/o5VOqb4qIe — ContempraINN🌹 (@CONTEMPRA_INN) February 17, 2021

They are so nice to each other! Sharing cake like nice guys! https://t.co/LJl6jrt7Rb — Nic (@trippedonastick) February 16, 2021

it’s very cute to many when animals are given a ton of food but aren’t ravenous. these guys are pretty polite! https://t.co/PTbmTNZekZ — Ape’s Delight (@ByYourLogic) February 16, 2021

This looks like the dopest birthday party ever https://t.co/JtgDlClKaW — loud dame (@Sandernista412) February 16, 2021

This is the best thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/oxW6Pjy9O7 — Brad Danyluk (@BradDanyluk) February 16, 2021

Better than humans ….nowadays they just smash on faces rather than eating 😅 https://t.co/i3Bwc95QOa — Payal Mittal (@PayalMi94321457) February 16, 2021

Recently, a video of a donkey happily enjoying a swing has gone viral on social media, leaving people amused. The unnamed and undated video shows a donkey comfortably sitting on a swing and enjoying it thoroughly.