New Delhi: US space agency NASA is not only known for its successful missions but also for sharing what it learns so that its information can make life better for people worldwide. And, this time it has shared an image paying their tribute to the Wright Brothers who are credited for inventing, building, and flying the world's first successful motor-operated airplane.

The official Instagram account for NASA posted the image on December 20. The caption explaining the snapshot read, "Where it all started 117 years ago! From the dunes at Kitty Hawk to the lunar surface. Sand, wind, and isolation led the Wright brothers to travel from Ohio to North Carolina's barrier islands (shown here) to conduct their flying experiments from 1900-1903."

The post further added, "After several unsuccessful attempts, on December 17, 1903, the Wright brothers completed the first powered flight of a heavier-than-air aircraft known as the Wright Flyer. The flight lasted just 12 seconds, traveled 120 feet, and reached a top speed of 6.8 miles per hour. This was considered an amazing feat for its day that also paved the way for transformation in the aviation industry."

This picture has been able to garner a lot of attraction from netizens in the photo-video sharing social media platform as it left many in awe.