New Delhi: On Monday, Paytm’s Rs 18,300-crore IPO opened for subscription at a price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 per share. The Rs 18,300-crore offer, if successful, will be the biggest in the country after Coal India’s IPO in 2010, wherein the state-owned company had garnered Rs 15,200 crore. Praising Vijay Shekhar Sharma for the milestone, RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter and talked about Paytm founder’s humble beginnings.Also Read - Paytm IPO Subscription Opens Today. Key Points to Know Before Making Investment

Goenka noted that Sharma’s story is testament to the fact that one does not need “family background, knowledge of great English or money” to prosper, but only hard work and perseverance.

”To prosper in the new India , you don’t need family background, knowledge of great English or money- you need to dream, persevere and work hard. A teacher’s son, from a small city, from a Hindi medium school is doing the biggest IPO in our history. All luck,” he wrote with a picture of young Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Responding to Goenka’s praise, Vijay Sharma replied: “Sir you are kind with praises.”

Notably, Paytm IPO received a 48 per cent application on day two of the bidding process. The issue received bids for 2.34 crore equity shares against an offer size of 4.83 crore shares so far on the first day of bidding.

In the past, Goenka has also praised start-ups such as Paytm, Zomato, Byju’s, Ola, Zerodha, Oyo and Pharmaasy for their contributions to job creation and value creation for their clients and investors.