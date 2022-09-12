Bengaluru: We have often seen people working from home or from cafes on their laptops in metro cities. However, the heavy rains and the subsequent flooding in Bengaluru has forced people to carry desktops to cafes now! Recently, a picture went viral showing a man setting up his desktop in a coffee shop as Bengaluru faces massive floods. Twitter user Sanket Sahu shared a picture showing a man working on a desktop, complete with a monitor, a CPU and a mouse.Also Read - Viral Video: Specially Abled Food Delivery Agent Rides Wheelchair To Deliver Orders

"I just saw a group working from the Third Wave Coffee with "a full-fledged desktop setup" because their offices are flooded," Twitter user Sanket Sahu said while sharing the picture.

BENGALURU MAN BRINGS DESKTOP TO COFFEE SHOP: VIRAL PICTURE

I just saw a group working from the Third Wave Coffee with “a full-fledged desktop setup” because their offices are flooded 🤯@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/35ooB1TOqU — Sanket Sahu (@sanketsahu) September 7, 2022

The picture went viral in no time, sparking amusement, while others were concerned about the state of affairs, and the toxic work culture. “It would have been understandable if used monitor as an external screen along with laptop.. But man he got the entire CPU stuff along,” one user said. “I don’t think we should be romanticising this. This is actually sad,” another user said.

“Nothing strange. Have seen and I also do work at coffee shop when situation arises. These shops are a bit premium. Plenty of these cafe can be seen in Koramangala and HSR Layout. You are late to see them!! Respect,” wrote a third.