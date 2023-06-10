Home

‘Peak Bengaluru’ Moment: Man Attends Crucial Meeting on Bike While Stuck in Traffic

Bengaluru is renowned for its pleasant weather and friendly inhabitants, but it has also gained notoriety for its notorious traffic jams.

Man Attends Meeting on Bike While Stuck in Traffic (Photo: Twitter/@vaishah01)

Bengaluru is renowned for its pleasant weather and friendly inhabitants, but it has also gained notoriety for its notorious traffic jams. However, rather than succumbing to frustration, Bengalureans have transformed these traffic snarls into opportunities for multitasking, skillfully navigating through the endless congestion while accomplishing their tasks.

These individuals have mastered the art of completing their work while stranded in the midst of a lengthy traffic jam. While this may be a routine experience for them, when such incidents surface on the internet, they astound people nationwide.

A recent snapshot capturing a man participating in an online meeting while stuck in heavy traffic exemplifies the quintessential Bengaluru moment. The picture portrays a motorcyclist equipped with a mobile holder on his two-wheeler, fully engaged in a Microsoft Teams meeting.

It may seem unbelievable, but it’s true! Amidst the bumper-to-bumper traffic, this man successfully attended an online meeting using Microsoft Teams.

Twitter user who goes by the name @vaishah01 shared the picture with the caption, “Teams Call Zaruri hai…Peak Bengaluru Moment.”

Teams Call Zaruri hai 😂 Peak Bengaluru Moment @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/GF1cIqL1Sg — Vaibhav (@vaishah01) June 9, 2023

In the bustling realm of Bengaluru, where the extraordinary is commonplace, another picture emerged and quickly spread across the social media. The viral photograph showcased a woman seated on a Rapido bike, fully engrossed in her work on a laptop as she traveled along the busy Koramangala-Agara-Outer Ring Road stretch. This moment depicts the vibrant spirit and relentless energy of the city.

Twitter user Nihar Lohiya shared the snapshot, with the caption, “Peak Bangalore moment. Women working on a Rapido bike ride to the office.”

In January of this year, a video of a bride who, despite being stuck in traffic, took the metro to reach her venue on time, has garnered widespread admiration on the internet. Apparently, she got late due to the traffic amd had to resort to the metro by ditching her car. The video has further prompted several comments in favour of the unique style of the bride.

