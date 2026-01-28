‘Peak Bengaluru moment’: Wholesome poster from fruit cart goes viral; here’s why

Home

A tech-based professional named Ashwin Kumar Uppala on X shared a photo on his X account that has struck a chord online. The caption of the post read, "This was today’s @peakbengaluru.. Love it!"

Viral news: When brands find creative ways to market themselves, a poster has been going viral on social media for all the right reasons. In addition, the city of Bengaluru is ever-dynamic. After seeing the viral post, people can’t stop saying how Bengaluru never fails to surprise anyone with its quiet humour on an everyday basis. This time, the spotlight has been captured by a neighbourhood fruit cart with a poster. Social media is calling it a ‘peak Bengaluru moment’. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the story behind the viral poster in Bengaluru?

The image posted shows a normal fruit cart consisting of watermelons and papayas. If you’re wondering what’s so special about the cart, it’s the message written on the poster, “Hi, I’m Karthik. I promised him this poster will increase sales. Please buy fruits from him.”

How is the social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Plot twist: Shopkeeper is Karthik.”

In addition, Ashwin, the one who shared the post, dropped the location of the vendor in one of the comments under the post by writing, “Wow, this really got that love. Go visit Anna’s ke fruits.”

