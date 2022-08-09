Viral Video: As party members bid farewell to outgoing Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday, AAP’s Raghav Chadha had a special note for him. In his farewell speech for Naidu, Raghav Chadha drew an analogy with first love, and also recalled memorable experiences with him. In a rather amusing tone, Chadha said, “A person remembers his first experience. The first day of school, first school principal, first teacher. First love. I will always remember you as my first Chairman.” ”You taught me an important lesson on punctuality on the day I took oath as Rajya Sabha MP. I was 8 to 10 minutes late, and you taught me the importance of being on time,” he further said.Also Read - WATCH: PV Sindhu's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Fans After CWG Gold; Video Goes VIRAL

Well it was Naidu’s turn to reply now. After Chadha concluded his speech, Naidu replied saying, “Raghav, I believe you love only once. First time, second time, does it happen like that? No, right. You love only once,”. “Haan, pehla pyaar achha hota hai. Wahi pyaar hamesha rehna hai, zindagi bhar (Yes, first love is good. It should stay forever),” he added, leaving members in stitches. To which, Chadha said, “Sir, I don’t have so much experience, but it is good”

Watch the video here:

My valedictory remarks on Hon’ble Chairman Rajya Sabha Shri Venkaiah Naidu’s farewell. pic.twitter.com/lNpelf6W8m — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 8, 2022

Leaders across party lines including Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of the Opposition M Mallikarjun Kharge and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also heaped praises on Venkaiah Naidu, and lauded his role. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the outgoing chairman for encouraging members to speak in their mother tongue.

