‘Pehle Bhature Pakdo’: Noida Residents Gets Stuck In Lift With Plates Of Chole Bhature; WATCH VIDEO

The people in the society were concerned for the family who was stuck. However, what amused everyone was how they passed on the plates of chole bhature first, in an attempt to keep them intact, before exiting themselves.

Viral Video: Chole bhature has a special corner in everyone’s heart, specially people belonging in North India are the die-hard fans. This was further proved by some people residing in Greater Noida society when three members of a family were left stranded with plates of chole bhature with them as the elevator at a high-rise building suddenly paused on the first floor. According to reports, the elevator got stuck at the first floor for 30 minutes with their favourite food.

When the emergency button inside the lift failed, the occupants called their neighbours for help. Security guards and concerned neighbours joined forces to assist the stranded individuals. What caught everyone’s attention was that, before exiting the lift, they prioritised passing on the plates of Chole Bhature to keep them intact. One of them said, “Pehle mere Bhature pakdo (First hold my plate)” to those waiting outside the lift to rescue them, creating instant laughter among others.

The caption of the post read, “It was told that these three persons had entered the lift carrying chole bhature which suddenly stopped.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sach Kadwa Hai (@sachkadwahai)

The video that went viral on Instagram had viewers concerned but what made them laugh was how the family made sure the chole bhature was intact.

One user wrote, “Ladies and children first? No chhole bhature first.” A second said, “The delhiest thing that can happen.”

Another one wrote “praan jaye par chole bhature nai”. And people online were like, “Priorities!” Yep. Chole Bhature for life.

