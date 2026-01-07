Home

Penguins gift fish to scientist for saving 4 penguin chicks; heartwarming video goes viral

A climate scientist notices a large piece of ice gets broken from the main piece, which has four penguin chicks on it. Scroll down to see the heroic video of him saving the babies.

Penguins gift 'fish' to scientist for saving 4 penguin chicks; heartwarming video goes viral | WATCH

Viral news: In a recent social media viral, a man shared a heartwarming encounter with a colony of penguins outside his tent. The video features the penguins giving gestures to the man for needing his help to rescue four babies of their group. The social media users quickly engaged with the video and shared their reactions. The viral video was shared by a climate scientist with the account yamatosenseii on Instagram with the caption narrating his encounter with the penguins and his love for the Inuit communities. You can watch the viral video below.

Penguins ask for help from a climate scientist

The viral video features a colony of penguins outside the man’s tent, who soon senses something off. The penguins take him to a spot, and he observes an unusual glimpse with the help of his binoculars. The man is a climate scientist who notices that a large piece of ice gets broken from the main piece, which has four penguin chicks. The scientist Yamato quickly rescues them as some leopard seals were revolving around the smaller ice piece. Yamato further gives the babies back to the group. What stands as a highlight is the fish placed outside his tent, which most likely were given as a gift by the colony.

Viral video of Climate Scientist’s encounter with colony of penguins

How are social media users reacting?

The video has left the social media users in awe. One user commented, “Yay! You saved their babies!!”, and another wrote, “That is the best thing I’ve seen in a long long time… what a great outcome.”

The third user wrote, “They brought fish to him to say thank u for saving the babies that’s why I love penguins they are so smart.”

