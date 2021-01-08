Ranchi: Recently, Principal Health Secretary of Jharkhand Dr Nitin Kulkarni sparked a massive row after he made a derogatory comment on doctors, saying that people become doctors so that they can get a handsome dowry. Outraged at his comments, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take action against him, India Today reported. Also Read - Fact Check: Have Doctors Adviced COVID-19 Vaccine Injections in Penis For Men? Here's The Truth

Notably, on December 30, the Health Secretary made the bizarre comment, while addressing newly appointed doctors in Jharkhand.

He said, “People become doctors so that they don’t have to work. And, some want to become a doctor so that they get a handsome dowry”.

Soon after his comments went viral, doctors’ associations in Jharkhand have been demanding action against Kulkarni. The IMA referred to the officer’s comments as “very insulting” to the medical fraternity and demanded appropriate action against him.

In a letter addressed to CM Soren, the IMA wrote, ”Medical fraternity of India is in the frontline of war against Covid-19 pandemic. While performing their duties, 734 of our colleagues lost their lives in the service of nation against Covid-19 and despite that, still our medical fraternity rose to the challenges breaking all barriers.

Indian Medical Association is disturbed by the derogatory comments given by Dr Nitin Kulkarni, Principal Health Secretary of Jharkhand, during distribution of appointment letters to newly recruited doctors of Jharkhand. During the speech, he said, ”लोग डॉक्टर बन जाते हैं ताकि उन्हें काम न करना पड़े। और, कुछ डॉक्टर बनना चाहते हैं ताकि उन्हें एक सुंदर दहेज मिले.” ‘This is very insulting to medical fraternity. IMA condemns the act of Principal Secretary (Health) Jharkhand and we demand appropriate action against him.”

A joint delegation of IMA and the Jharkhand Health Service Association will also meet Health Minister Banna Gupta to demand action against his comments.