Surat: After the loss of 20 Indian soldiers in the violent Galwan valley clash, the anti-China sentiment is at an all-time high in the country, leaving citizens seething in anger. In order to share solidarity with the Indian Army, many people took to streets in various parts of the country and burnt effigies and flags to protest against China.

Meanwhile, #BoycottChineseProducts is trending on Twitter and people are discarding Chinese products and urging others to do the same.

In one such incident, a group of people in Surat were seen hurling a Chinese-made TV from their balcony to the ground. Later, they further smashed the TV into bits, while chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

The video has gone viral, with mixed reactions pouring in. Watch the video here:

While some people thought it’s the right thing to do, many others mocked the drama saying it wouldn’t really affect the Chinese economy.

Commenting on the frivolity of the incident, one user wrote, ”They do realise that they have bought it. I mean the transaction part is over. The company has received the money.”

Brothers, don't throw Chinese items which you have already paid for…

But going forward make sure you eliminate chinese products completly from your life..

Breaking TV in this time will add additional burden of 15-20k to your pockets.. — CKMKB – Aksai Hind (@heartfe32156176) June 17, 2020

Kya bevkufi he yaar ye🤦‍♂️…Jo tum pehle se hi kharid chuke ho use tod ke konsa china ko nuksan hone wala he…Khud ka hi nuksan kar rhe ho — Ashok (@Ashok1396) June 17, 2020

(When you break Chinese products AFTER purchasing them) *Le China – pic.twitter.com/Y8dbRvr8sC — Prasanta Dutta (@prasantadu07) June 17, 2020

You have already paid China for this product, I mean this is STUPIDITY. How does it effect China 😢 — #FindingGaurav © (@confess2gaurav) June 17, 2020

In a violent escalation in the ongoing border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh, 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred and an unspecified number of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops were killed in Galwan Valley late Monday night.