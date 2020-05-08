Washington: Despite health officials and the US government urging people to follow social distancing norms and take necessary precautions against Covid-19, seems like Americans are in no mood to pay heed. After anti-lockdown protests sweeping the country, youngsters are now organising ‘COVID-19’ parties to intentionally catch the virus! Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: India Brings Back Stranded People From Abroad, Paid Quarantine Facilities Being Readied

Notably, Covid-19 parties are described as gatherings where non-infected people mingle with an infected person in an effort to catch the virus. The logic behind the parties is this– People think they would be infected with coronavirus and become immune!

As per a CNN report, many Americans believe that it is better to get infected with the virus and get it over with to faster reach herd immunity, the state at which the virus becomes less of a threat because the majority of the population has become immune to it.

However, experts warned against following the trend and said more and more Covid-19 cases would overburden health system and hospitals, resulting in more deaths.

In the wake of such parties, health officials in the Washington county of Walla Walla too warned that such gatherings were dangerous and put people at increased risk for hospitalization.

This kind of unnecessary behavior may also create a preventable uptick in #COVID19 cases which further slows our state's ability to gradually re-open. If you want the state re-opened, #StayHome and #StaySafe by practicing #socialdistancing and making sure you #washyourhands. — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) May 7, 2020

Meghan DeBolt, Walla Walla’s community health director, called the parties irresponsible and unacceptable and urged residents in a Facebook message to follow proper physical and social distancing measures to prevent community transmission.

The United States is the country hardest hit by the pandemic with more than 1.2 million cases so far and 73,095 deaths.