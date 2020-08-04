Over the past few days, citizens in the US and Canada have reported receiving unsolicited and mysterious packages containing seeds, seemingly from China. Officials have warned that these mystery seeds could be invasive plant species and instructed recipients not to plant them. Also Read - 'Critically Endangered' Rare Orchid Found Bearing Seeds After 118 Years in UP's Dudhwa Reserve

The seeds typically arrive in white packages displaying Chinese lettering and the words “China Post.”

A Reuters report said, “The US Department of Agriculture is warning Americans not to plant unsolicited packages of seeds that appear to be arriving from China. States stretching from Washington to Virginia have also told residents not to put the seeds in the ground after they arrived in the mailboxes of people who did not order them. Officials said the seeds could grow invasive species that threaten crops or livestock.”

CBS News confirmed that residents in all 50 states in US have reported receiving the suspicious packages of seeds. Though some of the species identified so far are harmless, plant experts have warned that seeds from other parts of the world could damage crops.

The US Department of Agriculture is now collecting these seeds from citizens and working with concerned authorities to investigate them thoroughly. Many experts noted that these seeds ”could be a bacteria, another virus, some kind of invasive species.”

#APHIS is working closely with @CBP and State Depts of Ag re: unrequested seeds. If received, pls contact State Dept of Ag https://t.co/g0WhR57Wv3 or the #APHIS State Plant Health Office https://t.co/CdHtWghDbC. Keep packaging and do not plant seeds from an unknown origin! pic.twitter.com/LORKeTh4Tc — USDA APHIS (@USDA_APHIS) July 27, 2020

Canadian Food Inspection Agency also issued a similar warning after Canadians citizens received these seed packages.

“Do not plant seeds from unknown origins. Unauthorized seeds could be the seeds of invasive plants, or carry plant pests, which can be harmful when introduced into Canada. These species can invade agricultural and natural areas, causing serious damage to our plant resources,” the agency said.

Meanwhile the Chinese foreign ministry Tuesday said the labels in the packages appear “forged” and the information on them has “errors”.

However, conspiracy theories are running abound on social media, with some people calling it ‘bio-warfare’, intended as an attack on #America‘s agriculture.

One user wrote, ”The #CCP is once again trying to infiltrate our nation by mailing unsolicited shipments of foreign seeds to harm American agriculture systems. If you receive these seeds, please do NOT plant them.”

Here are other reactions:

Biochemical Weapon? Japan has received a large number of mystery seeds in small Chinese postal parcels that may be highly toxic, and some people have severe allergies after touching them, so it is advised not to open the clear plastic bags inside the parcels. #seed #toxic #china pic.twitter.com/N5O9izwfkD — Aric Chen 🇺🇸 (@aricchen) August 2, 2020

We now live in a world where we have to be told not to plant mystery seeds shipped anonymously from China. I mean, did anyone even see the movie? pic.twitter.com/GuDyM3xj14 — Topher's Tweets (@GravesTopher) July 27, 2020

If you receive a unrequested packet of mystery seeds, do NOT plant them. They aren’t magic beans. Please contact your local Ag Commissioner’s office. 559-600-7510 Planting unknown seeds could lead to the introduction of invasive plant species or harmful plant diseases. pic.twitter.com/R5v4RHE8y7 — Fresno AgCommissioner/Sealer of Weights & Measures (@Fresno_AgDept) July 28, 2020

Mystery about the unsolicited seeds packages from China. They arrived in the US, EU, Japan, UK, Canada, Taiwan and Australia. It is unknown why China sends them. Caution is advised. Do not open them, don't touch them, don't plant them. Report to police. pic.twitter.com/KF9BLdOBwj — 🏴alpнacenтaυrι😷 (@alphacentauriii) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, USDA has also said the phenomenon appears to bear the hallmarks of an international “brushing scam.” Notably, brushing scam starts with a company sending a consumer an unsolicited order or merchandise. The company then uses the consumer’s information and address to write a fake review for the company to boost its online reputation.

However, nothing is clear as of now and investigations are in full force to uncover the mystery.