Living in a Covid-19 world, we all know how important wearing a face mask is to prevent oneself from the deadly virus. However, there are still some who refuse to follow the rules. In order to teach them a lesson, Indonesia has devised a rather weird and unconventional punishment. Also Read - WHAT? Bus Passenger Uses Pet Python as 'Face Mask', Wraps It Around His Neck & Mouth

According to a report in The Jakarta Post, local administration instructed eight people in Gresik regency, East Java to dig graves for those who have died due to coronavirus as punishment for refusing to wear face masks in public spaces.

“There are only three available gravediggers at the moment, so I thought I might as well put these people to work with them,” Suyono, Cerme district head, was quoted as saying, according to a Reuters report.

He added that two persons were designated a grave where one was given the responsibility of digging and the other was asked to lay wooden boards inside the hole to support the corpse.

“Hopefully, this can create a deterrent effect against violations,” he said.

Indonesia has the highest current coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia, with nearly 8,900 deaths as of Tuesday, per Johns Hopkins University.