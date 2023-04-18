Home

Viral

People Take Shelter In Shop As It Rains Heavily, So Does A ‘Special’ Guest: Watch

People Take Shelter In Shop As It Rains Heavily, So Does A ‘Special’ Guest: Watch

The bird moves to a corner and seems at ease with the people around.

What a wonderful sight it is! It proves that if we want, we can coexist without any qualms or disputes.

Viral Video: So many of us dream of a world where each one of us lives in harmony and amicably. We get a glimpse or so of the said dream via social media content shared on various platforms.

One such content is going viral on social media. It is a video showing that it is raining heavily along with hailstones. A man and a woman rush towards the entrance of a shop and the people inside open the sliding door to let them in and close the door after they enter. But then suddenly they slide open the door to let in a bird who is getting drenched by the heavy downpour. The bird moves to a corner and seems at ease with the people around.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by FunStar Humour @FunStarHumour with the caption, “room for one more? 😍”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

room for one more? 😍 pic.twitter.com/NxPDlYpADp — FunStar Humour (@FunStarHumour) April 7, 2023

What a wonderful sight it is! It proves that if we want we can coexist without any qualms or disputes.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

🔴 EK47.LLC. @ErbilK47: o sweet 🤣🤧😍🥰

Sam @haryour_samuel: 😊

Frenchy @JeanChr47524122: Love it

Luis J Ortega @LuisJOrtega11: Come in Mr. Bird.

ragil_maurmanns @ragil_maurmanns: Hodor pleasee

IndyGrabowski @IndyGrabowski: Saw this lasr week, but today he turned the film over.

Jam Rolson @JamRolson: Good people 👍

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.