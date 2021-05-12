Indore: Nearly a week after health experts have warned that a Covid-19 third wave is “inevitable” in the country, Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur has raised a controversy yet again by suggesting people a bizarre COVID hack that will not allow the third wave to arrive in India. Speaking to the media, Thakur suggested people to perform ‘yagna chikitsa’ (ceremonial fire ritual) for four days to ward off the third wave of COVID-19. A video of her suggesting people with her latest hack for hitting back at the deadly COVID-19 disease is also going viral on social media. Also Read - Amid COVID Crisis, Maldives Bans Indian Tourists | Check Details Here

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a COVID Care Centre in Indore, she said: “For the purification of the environment, perform Yagna for four days. This is Yagna Chikitsa. In earlier times, our ancestors used to perform yagna chikitsa to get rid of pandemics. Let us all purify the environment, the third wave of COVID will not even touch India.” The minister appealed the public to perform ‘yagna’ (ritual burning) on May 10, 11, 12 and 13 at 10 am to purify the environment. Also Read - Entry of Outsiders Prohibited: After 30 Deaths, UP Village Seals Itself to Check Covid Spread

Watch Video: Also Read - Assam Govt Issues Fresh COVID-19 Guidelines With Effect from May 13; Check What's Allowed, What's Not

Usha Thakur, the tourism minister in Madhya Pradesh is conducting a Yajna chikitsa to clean the environment and wipe off the coronavirus from the state. Whether at the centre or in the states, these people are competing with each other to show who is the bigger fool amongst them pic.twitter.com/1zn0WS7xhl — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) May 11, 2021

“According to experts, this wave will attack the children first. For this, complete preparations are being made by the Madhya Pradesh Government. We will overcome the pandemic successfully,” she added.

Earlier, Thakur had performed rituals in front of a statue at Indore airport to eradicate COVID-19 and has been making headlines recently for several controversial comments especially related to COVID-19. She also added that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government was prepared enough and will overcome this coronavirus pandemic. Recently, she was also criticised for not wearing a mask while she visited a COVID care centre.

India is currently dealing with a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, crushing the country’s health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.