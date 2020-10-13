After being shut for almost seven months due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, Peru’s best-known tourist site Machu Picchu finally opened on Monday. But for just a single visitor–a Japanese man who had been stranded in the country because of the pandemic. Also Read - Caught Drinking With Friends, Peru Town Mayor Plays Dead to Avoid Arrest For Flouting COVID-19 Lockdown Rules

Notably, the 26-year-old Japanese instructor namely Jesse Katayama had been stuck in Peru since March when he bought a ticket for the tourist site just days before the country declared a health emergency. He had only planned to spend three days in the country but got stuck there for months owing to flight cancellations.

However, he made a special request to local tourism authority to allow him the site once and they agreed!

“He had come to Peru with the dream of being able to enter. The Japanese citizen has entered together with our head of the park so that he can do this before returning to his country,” Minister of Culture Alejandro Neyra said in a virtual press conference.

“The first person on Earth who went to Machu Picchu since the lockdown is meeeeeee,” an elated Jesse Katayama posted on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram

マチュピチュキタァァァァァァァァァァァァァァァァァァ‼️‼️‼️ この前の新聞見てくれて 「頑張って」「応援してる」 「なんでも頼って」 「マチュピチュの俺の家タダで使ってええよ」 「マチュピチュ開いたらタダでガイドしたる」 「マチュピチュ村の村長に行ける様に言っとくわ」 ペルーの人達、ペルーに住んでる日本の人達から沢山メッセージもらいました😂 もう行けへんやろなと思ってたけど、皆さんが村長、政府に頼んでくれて 超特別に行かせてもらった👏🏽笑 ペルーの人達みんな優しすぎるぅ〜くぅ〜 本当にありがとうございます！！ 村長と一緒にマチュピチュいった人今までおらんやろ笑 閉鎖後、1番最初にマチュピチュ行った地球人は俺だぁぁぁぁぁ🔥🔥🔥 #世界一周 #バックパッカー #27ヵ国目 #ペルー #マチュピチュ #貸し切り #村長のガイド付き #村長ごっつ男前 #トムクルーズ似なんよ #ミッションインポッシブルなんよ #peru #machupicchu #lastsamurai

A post shared by Jesse Katayama (@jessekatayama) on

“I thought that I wouldn’t be able to go, but thanks to all of you who pleaded with the mayor and the government, I was given this super special opportunity,” he wrote in Japanese on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the stone ruins of Machu Picchu will be reopened for national and foreign tourists in November with 30% of its normal capacity of 675 people per day.