New Delhi: A Florida family was left stunned when their pet cat brought a two-headed snake into their Palm Harbor home this week. And, pictures of the reptile soon went viral after Kay Rogers and her family shared it online and it was shared on the official Facebook page of FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

Speaking to ABC News, Rogers said that her cat had placed the snake on their carpet."She brings us presents all the time. This day, my daughter sent me a message. 'Mom, she brought in a snake and it has two heads'. I think this tops it, but she's an adventurous cat for sure," she added.

Herpetologist Jonathan Mays who works for the Florida Wildlife Conservation's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said, "It's the first two-headed snake that I've personally seen, though I've observed it in turtles before."

The southern black racer is bicephalic, meaning it has two heads, likely as a result of two monozygotic twins failing to separate during embryo development, posted the subdivision of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on its Facebook page.

“Both head’s tongue flick and react to movement, but not always in the same way. Two-headed snakes are unlikely to survive in the wild as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed or escape from predators. The snake is currently being cared-for and monitored by FWC staff,” stated the Facebook post.