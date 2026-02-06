Home

Mimi, the star cat, opens door when her dad forgets house keys, heartwarming video amazes the net

The viral video features a man who forgot the keys to his house's door. He then calls his pet cat 'Mimi', anticipating the animal to open the door for him. What happens next will melt your heart.

Image: Instagram @outspoken_rp (videograb)

Viral News: Social media never disappoints in uplifting your mood with cute animal videos. From loyal doggos to smart cats, you name it, and it’s there on social media. One such video is widely circulating on social media in which a man forgets the keys to the door. He then begins calling his cat ‘Mimi’. What happened next has melted everyone’s hearts online. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a man who forgot the keys to his house’s door. He then calls his pet cat ‘Mimi’, anticipating the animal to open the door for him. When everyone thought the video was going to end on a note of prank, the door began to move and open slightly. After some time, the cat ‘Mimi’ is seen hanging onto the handle of the door from inside while trying to open the door.

The video was shared with the caption, “A hilarious and heartwarming moment is winning the internet as a man who forgot his house keys jokingly asked his pet cat to open the door—and to everyone’s surprise, the cat actually did. The unexpected act showcased the pet’s intelligence and the unique bond between the two, leaving viewers both amused and amazed. The light-hearted clip has quickly gained traction online, spreading smiles and laughter across social media.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media uers have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “How mimi was hanging on the handle is cute and hilarious,” and another wrote, “my cat would be sleeping there like nothing happened!”

The third comment read, “My cat says it’s AI,” and another one stated, “Ok this is crazy.”

One wrote, “My cat would laugh at me for rest of her life.”

